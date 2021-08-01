First PREMIER Bank Buys 549 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

