First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.21. 257,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,653. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $288.13 and a 1-year high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

