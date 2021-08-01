First PREMIER Bank Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,619,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

