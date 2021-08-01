First PREMIER Bank Has $1.55 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 90,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 275,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $55.78. 13,856,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.