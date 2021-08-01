First PREMIER Bank Has $2.64 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.76. 7,557,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.