First PREMIER Bank Has $4.59 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,245 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,361,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.