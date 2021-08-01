First PREMIER Bank Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,754,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.47. 384,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

