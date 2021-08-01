First PREMIER Bank Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.42. The company had a trading volume of 225,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $257.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

