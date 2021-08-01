First PREMIER Bank Has $6.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.49. 2,473,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

