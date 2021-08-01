First PREMIER Bank Trims Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

WK stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.77. The company had a trading volume of 282,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,084. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.43. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

