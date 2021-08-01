First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FTHI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.36. 9,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,521. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

