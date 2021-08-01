First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $47.44 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.