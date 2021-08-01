First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Up 27.8% in July

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NFTY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,126. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 31.14% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

