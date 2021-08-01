First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.22% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.51. 22,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

