First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 4.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 59,024 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 814,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.