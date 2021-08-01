First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FTXH opened at $26.39 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter.

