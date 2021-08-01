First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 329.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,888. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.04.

