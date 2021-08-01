Flamingo Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $67.46 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00101731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00135272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.82 or 0.99871932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00829924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

