Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in July

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 382,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,001,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.33 million, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.94. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $51.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

