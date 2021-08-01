FLO Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

