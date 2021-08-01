Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40.73 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

