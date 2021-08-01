FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 85.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $79,618.46 and approximately $1,149.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.68 or 0.00786250 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039720 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

