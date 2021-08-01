FOAM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,398.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. FOAM has a market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $44,398.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.82 or 0.00793160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00087582 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

