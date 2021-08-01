Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

