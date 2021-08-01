FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $114.12 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $319.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

