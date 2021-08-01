FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,443 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 27.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

