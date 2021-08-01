Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of F opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

