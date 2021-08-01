ForTube (FOR) Price Hits $0.0298 on Top Exchanges

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $19.09 million and $6.49 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

