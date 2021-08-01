Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 223,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

