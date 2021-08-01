Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.7% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 77.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS opened at $97.47 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.03. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

