Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FORW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.33.
Forwardly Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.