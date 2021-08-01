Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FORW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

