FOX Token (FOX) Market Cap Hits $9.81 Million

FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, FOX Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOX Token has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $1.29 million worth of FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FOX Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00101579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00135944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,707.37 or 0.99829697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00831382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FOX Token Profile

FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,282 coins. FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

FOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.