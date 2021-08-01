Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Cap of $3.74 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Fractal has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 70.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00136154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.56 or 1.00259974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00839528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.