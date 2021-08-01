Fragasso Group Inc. Has $10.79 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

