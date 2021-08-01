Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,400 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 567,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.79. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.05.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

