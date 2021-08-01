Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $260.17 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00102554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00136681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.55 or 0.99766315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00831063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 259,659,835 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

