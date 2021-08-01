Frax Share Price Reaches $3.09 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 10% against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $50.10 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00007781 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00101397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00137951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,802.28 or 1.00200574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00833678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

