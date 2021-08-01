Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 2,840 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

