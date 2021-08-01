Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.89. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $546,663.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,879,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,722,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

