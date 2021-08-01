Friendz (FDZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $818,137.51

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $818,137.51 and $72,238.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00054857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00795840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00087404 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,131,511 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

