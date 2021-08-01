FRP (FRPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

FRPH opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11. FRP has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

