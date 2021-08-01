FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce sales of $28.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $36.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $120.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.30 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $120.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

FSBW opened at $34.78 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $293.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,183.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $141,343.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,630 shares of company stock worth $1,029,043. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.