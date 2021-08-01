FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.09 or 0.00084622 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $55.57 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.71 or 0.00787772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039509 BTC.

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

