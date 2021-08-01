Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.85 ($55.12).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FPE shares. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.64. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.