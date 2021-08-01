FUD.finance Price Hits $8.17 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $193,025.05 and $3,099.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for about $8.17 or 0.00020646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00054656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00789468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00087100 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.