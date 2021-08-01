Function X Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $75.27 million and approximately $353,980.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,030.02 or 1.00129352 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00031160 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005876 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00069349 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009581 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002464 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
