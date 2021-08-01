Function X Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $75.27 million and approximately $353,980.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,030.02 or 1.00129352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00031160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00069349 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009581 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 260,642,311 coins and its circulating supply is 247,629,497 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

