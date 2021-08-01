Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $395,408.96 and $381,791.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00137171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.28 or 1.00305699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00827366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,801,265 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,736 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

