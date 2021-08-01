FunFair (FUN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One FunFair coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FunFair Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

