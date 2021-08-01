Furucombo Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $468,561.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00103444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00138135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.02 or 1.00074275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.47 or 0.00825842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

