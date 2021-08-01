Fuse Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $382,741.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $382,741.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

